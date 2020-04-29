Follow govt guidelines in month of Ramadan: Wakf board

Follow govt guidelines in the month of Ramadan: Madikeri district Wakf Advisory Committee

DHNS
DHNS, Madikeri,
  • Apr 29 2020, 20:54 ist
  • updated: Apr 29 2020, 23:04 ist
Representative image/File Image

The Madikeri district Wakf Advisory Committee has asked the people to restrain from holding mass prayers, iftar gathering and Taraweeh namaz during the month of Ramadan, in order to check the spread of Covid-19.

The devotees should observe fasting and perform namaz at their homes. Food stalls should not be opened around the mosques. The youth should not unnecessarily walk on the roads, the committee said, and asked the people to strictly adhere to the guidelines issued by the district administration.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Ramzan
Karnataka
Coronavirus lockdown
COVID-19
Madikeri

What's Brewing

A slice of the moon for sale: For just $2.5 million

A slice of the moon for sale: For just $2.5 million

Smokers may be living on edge with COVID-19: IIT study

Smokers may be living on edge with COVID-19: IIT study

BJP demands CBI probe into Palghar lynching

BJP demands CBI probe into Palghar lynching

COVID-19: 'Men at higher risk of severe effects, death'

COVID-19: 'Men at higher risk of severe effects, death'

Satellite images suggest Kim Jong Un at favoured villa

Satellite images suggest Kim Jong Un at favoured villa

Coronavirus: 'Yamraj', 'Gabbar' stalk Kolkata streets

Coronavirus: 'Yamraj', 'Gabbar' stalk Kolkata streets

 