Food kits given to transgenders

DHNS
DHNS, Mangaluru,
  • Apr 15 2020, 19:48 ist
  • updated: Apr 15 2020, 19:59 ist

Mangaluru, DHNS: The Mangaluru City Corporation supplied food kits to 40 transgenders in the city.

Principal District and Sessions Judge Kadloor Sathyanarayana Acharya distributed the food kits. Commissioner Ajith Kumar Hegde Shanady and others were present.

Food kits
Transgender
