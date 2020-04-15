Food kits given to transgenders

Mangaluru, DHNS: The Mangaluru City Corporation supplied food kits to 40 transgenders in the city.
Principal District and Sessions Judge Kadloor Sathyanarayana Acharya distributed the food kits. Commissioner Ajith Kumar Hegde Shanady and others were present.
