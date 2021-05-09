Forum demands ban on entry of tourists to Kodagu

Forum demands ban on entry of tourists to Kodagu

DHNS
DHNS, Gonikoppa,
  • May 09 2021, 22:54 ist
  • updated: May 09 2021, 23:05 ist
Arvind Kuttappa

Virajpet Taluk Pragathipara Nagarika Vedike president Maluvanda Arvind Kuttappa has urged the district administration to ban the entry of tourists to the district for six months, to check the spread of Covid-19.

The vedike president has already written a letter to the deputy commissioner in this regard.

The Covid-19 cases increased in the district due to tourists. The lodges, homestays and resorts should be closed for six months. Measures should be initiated to check the entry of tourists to the district, he added.

He also urged the district administration to initiate measures to store oxygen in hospitals.

