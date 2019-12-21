Forums demand judicial enquiry into firing

Members of various Muslim organisations condemned the killing of two persons in police firing on Thursday, and said that the protest was not called by any organisation but was held voluntarily.

Activist Umar Farooq alleged that police firing was pre-planned. Muslim Central Committee (MCC) had unanimously decided to hold a protest against Citizenship Amendment Act on December 28.

Hence, the Thursday’s protest was voluntary by a few youth. He demanded judicial enquiry into police firing and urged state government to announce compensation for the families of the victims.

Ashraf of Popular Front of India (PFI) said that police should have warned the protesters through public address system for defying Section 144, before resorting to lathi charge.

He said the use tear gas and later firing by police provoked a few youth. The assault on college students is inhuman, he asserted.

As many as eight persons had suffered bullet injuries. Among them two had lost their lives while others are battling for their lives. As many as 38 persons had suffered minor injuries during the lathi charge and are undergoing treatment at various hospitals, he said.

The incident is organised conspiracy to suppress the protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act, he alleged.

Mohammed Kunhi of Jamath I Islami declared police firing as ‘Police Murder’.

All the masjids during Friday afternoon prayer had appealed to the members to maintain peace and not to get provoked.