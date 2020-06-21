Four fresh COVID-19 cases in Dakshina Kannada

Four among the 121 samples tested positive to COVID-19 on Saturday, taking the total number of COVID-19 cases to 426.

Three among the four COVID-19 positive cases were returnees from Saudi Arabia, Kuwait and Mumbai. A 21-year-old male was infected with COVID-19 after coming into contact with P 8005.

The other infected are a 30-year-old male who had arrived from Saudi Arabia on June 11, a 57-year-old male from Kuwait who arrived on June 17 and a 21-year-old from Mumbai who arrived on June 9.

With 15 patients recovering, the discharge of patients from the designated COVID-19 hospital was 221 patients as on Saturday. Over 197 patients were being treated and two male COVID-19 patients, aged 70 and 52 years, with comorbidities were shifted to ICU.

All the 15 patients discharged on Saturday were passengers of the first repatriation flight from Dubai that had landed in Mangaluru on May 12.