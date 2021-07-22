Four houses damaged in rain in DK

Four houses damaged in rain in DK

DHNS
DHNS, Mangaluru,
  • Jul 22 2021, 21:20 ist
  • updated: Jul 22 2021, 21:21 ist

As many as four houses were damaged during intermittent rain that lashed across the Dakshina Kannada district on Thursday.

Since April 1, 81 houses have been completely damaged and 453 houses have been partially damaged in Dakshina Kannada. The district witnessed 23.7 mm rainfall on Thursday.

