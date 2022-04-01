Free health camp on April 10

Rotary Club, Surathkal; Shivalli Spandana, Surathkal; Bala Gramabhyudaya Sangha, Govindadasa College in Surathkal and KMC Hospital, Attavar, will organise a free health camp at Govindadasa College in Surathkal from 9 am on April 10.
Any further treatment for the participants will be referred to KMC Hospital. The general physician, cardiac, orthopaedic, ENT, eye specialists and gynaecologists will take part.
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Oscars producer did not want Smith removed after slap
Pakistan PMs: A history fraught with uncertainty
‘Shershaah’, Ranveer's '83' feature in IIFA nominations
10 decor must-haves for your living space
'Top Gun' sequel to be screened at Cannes Film Festival
First audio from Mars reveals two speeds of sound
Ukrainians say they held on until they had to flee
Taliban hoist giant flag in Afghan capital