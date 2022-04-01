Free health camp on April 10

Rotary Club, Surathkal; Shivalli Spandana, Surathkal; Bala Gramabhyudaya Sangha, Govindadasa College in Surathkal and KMC Hospital, Attavar, will organise a free health camp at Govindadasa College in Surathkal from 9 am on April 10.

Any further treatment for the participants will be referred to KMC Hospital. The general physician, cardiac, orthopaedic, ENT, eye specialists and gynaecologists will take part.