Free health camp on April 10

DHNS
DHNS, Mangaluru,
  • Apr 01 2022, 21:26 ist
  • updated: Apr 01 2022, 22:53 ist

Rotary Club, Surathkal; Shivalli Spandana, Surathkal; Bala Gramabhyudaya Sangha, Govindadasa College in Surathkal and KMC Hospital, Attavar, will organise a free health camp at Govindadasa College in Surathkal from 9 am on April 10. 

Any further treatment for the participants will be referred to KMC Hospital. The general physician, cardiac, orthopaedic, ENT, eye specialists and gynaecologists will take part. 

free health camp
Surathkal

