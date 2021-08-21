Free workshop on CET, JEE, NEET exams

Chanakya Coaching Centre will organise a free workshop for students appearing for CET, JEE and NEET exams on August 22, 25 and 29 on virtual mode.
Chanakya Education Trust president Kavitha said that the workshop will be held at 10.30 am on August 22, while it will be held at 6 pm on August 25 and 8 pm on August 29.
For more details, those interested may contact at the number 8277496007 or 9449766505.
