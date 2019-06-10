Girish Karnad’s death condoled in Chikkamagaluru

Writer Belavadi Manjunath said that Jnanpith awardee Girish Karnad had given a new style to plays in Kannada.

Speaking at a condolence meeting organised by Zilla Kannada Sahitya Parishat at Suvarna Kannada Bhavana in Chikkamagaluru on Monday, he said Karnad had shown how Indian plays and literature can be viewed from the point of view of Westerners.

Karnad’s works aimed at correcting the mistakes in society.

CPI leader B Amjad said the demise of Karnad is a loss to the literary world.

Zilla Kannada Sahitya Parishat honorary secretary D M Manjunathaswamy and others were present on the occasion.

Following the sad demise of Karnad, Mudigere Taluk Panchayat meeting was suspended on Monday.

TP president K C Rathan, vice president Savitha Ramesh and other members condoled the death of the Jnanpith awardee.

Koove Gram Panchayat in Mudigere too postponed its gram panchayat meeting.