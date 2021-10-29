Gold worth Rs 32.55 lakh seized at MIA

Gold worth Rs 32.55 lakh seized at MIA

The passenger from Mangaluru had arrived in at the airport from Dubai

Naina J A
Naina J A, DHNS, Mangaluru,
  • Oct 29 2021, 15:31 ist
  • updated: Oct 29 2021, 15:31 ist
Representative image. Credit: Reuters Photo

Officers of Mangaluru Customs at Mangalore International Airport seized gold worth Rs 32,55,660 from the possession of a passenger.

According to officials, the passenger from Mangaluru had arrived in at the airport from Dubai by Air India Express flight.

The officials  have seized 663 grams of gold that was in paste form and was concealed in the body. A case has been registered and investigation is in progress. 

 

