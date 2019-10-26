'Govt building tech space to give priority to research'

The state government is working on building secured technical space where research, innovation and development will be the priority areas, Deputy Chief Minister Dr C N Ashwath Narayan said.

He was speaking after inaugurating Centre of Bioincubator (Technology Business Incubator, TBI) at Manipal Academy of Higher Education (MAHE), established by Government of Karnataka.

Narayan said the collaboration with reputed universities like MAHE will add up to the benefits envisaged by the government. It would make a big difference with improvement in the financial situation as well as the living conditions of people.

“The state government is mulling over such collaborations to maintain sustainable achievements. The promotions will help the people withstand the brilliancy in the world.”

He said that more and more opportunities are created in order to ensure that there was no denial of opportunity to the people in the state.

“Sadly, we are not able to keep pace with the innovation taking place around the globe.”

Lauding MAHE for its expertise and promotion of entrepreneurship, the deputy chief minister said that MAHE would remain role model for other universities in state. He said the government was deliberating such collaborations in the state in future.

The state government is working on finding such educational venues that can come up with similar support like MAHE, he added.

Later, addressing the BJP members in BJP office, Narayan said there was need for bridging the gap between the industry and academia. As the quality of employability is declining, the state government is planning to infuse the practical knowledge as part of the academic studies.

He also assured set up a medical college in Udupi following a demand by MLA Raghupathi Bhat.

Narayan said that six districts lack government medical colleges, of which one district even lacked private medical college. Measures would be taken up to chalk out the plans to set up medical colleges in these six districts at the earliest.

MLA Ragupathi Bhat said that he would appeal to the government to set up a public nursing and para medical college in Udupi. He also demanded the state government to set up a medical college, which will help the meritorious students, who are not able to afford the education.