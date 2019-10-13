Govt for swapping forest land with revenue land

District In-charge Minister C T Ravi said the possibility of handing over revenue land to the Forest Department instead of Inam land in Kalasa will be explored.

He visited the family of two farmers who committed suicide in Kalasa hobli and spoke at a meeting at Kalaseshwara Hall on Sunday.

Earlier, BJP leader Sheshagiri expressed apprehension over Inam land as the hearing over said land will be held on November 5. More than 1,000 families are in distress.

To which, the minister contacted Advocate General Prabhulinga Navadagi and explained the problems pertaining to Inam land and sought to explore the possibility of handing over alternative revenue land to the Forest Department instead of Inam land to save the farmers. Navadagi promised to study it and furnish details on the same.

When the issue of the failure to appoint a tahsildar to Kalasa taluk was brought to the notice of the minister, he said the process to declare Kalasa hobli as Kalasa taluk is on.

After the gazette notification, the tahsildar office and other taluk-level offices will be opened.

Deputy Commissioner Dr Bagadi Gautham, TP President Rathan, MLA M P Kumaraswamy and others were present.