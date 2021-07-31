Graft case: Panchayat Development Officer convicted

Graft case: Panchayat Development Officer convicted

Kodagu District Principal and Sessions Court has convicted Panchayat Development Officer Sachin after being proved that he was guilty of accepting bribes.

Sachin was serving as the PDO of Nariyandada Gram Panchayat. The judge sentenced him to seven years of imprisonment and slapped a fine of Rs 8,000.

The PDO had demanded Rs 3,000 for furnishing documents related to a site four years ago from a man named Subrahmanya. Following this, Subrahmanya had filed a complaint to the ACB.

The ACB sleuths caught him red-handed while he was accepting the bribe. Later, a charge sheet was filed to the court.

