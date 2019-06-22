'Green force volunteers' for awareness on environment

Deputy Commissioner Annies Kanmani Joy has called upon the students to make efforts in creating a cleaner Kodagu.

Speaking after launching the ‘Green Force Volunteers’, an initiative by Green City Forum, at Crescent School near Mahadevpet in Madikeri on Saturday, she said that the government has formulated various programmes for a cleaner India.

“The people have a major role to play in making the programme a success. All have to spread the message of Swaccha Bharat by keeping their surroundings clean,” said the deputy commissioner.

Recalling an incident in Tumakuru during her tenure as the chief executive officer of Tumakuru Zilla Panchayat, Joy said that a girl student had observed a Satyagraha, demanding a toilet at her home. Later, the girl was selected as the cleanliness ambassador of her district.

This shows that one can bring about a positive change if one wishes, she said and advised parents to inculcate a sense of social responsibility among children apart from laying stress on academics.

Annies further said that the students have to spread the message on the importance of segregation of waste.

The dry and wet waste should be separated at source. This will help in the effective management of waste along with achieving cleanliness, she said.

Green City Forum President Jaya Chinnappa said that the ‘Hasiru Pade’ is formed with an objective of creating awareness among students on environment and cleanliness.

The programme will be extended to other schools in the days to come in order to create a students’ movement on cleanliness, he added.

He stated that the students will take part in the campaign for two days in a month, by visiting houses nearby and spreading awareness on the topics of environmental protection and cleanliness.

After the formal programme, the students, led by the deputy commissioner, visited houses and tried to create awareness among people on waste segregation.

City Municipal Council Commissioner Ramesh, Green City Forum founder Cheyyanda Satya, secretary Rajesh, directors Monti Ganesh, Ambekal Navin, Crescent School secretary Hanif and principal Joy K Vinuta were present.