Guru Siddarama Shivayogi birth fete from Jan 14

Sollapura in Ajjampura taluk is all set for the 847th Jayantyotsava of Guru Siddarama Shivayogi, also known as Guru Siddarameshwara, on January 14 and 15.

A huge arch welcomes people to the village. The work on Nuliya Chandayya Mantapa has been completed while the work on Akkanagamma Vedike is in final stage.

The roads and drains have been cleaned for the celebrations.

Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa, ministers and parliamentarians will attend the Jayantyotsava. The police have strengthened security in the taluk and measures have been taken to manage the traffic congestion.

Two DySPs, eight Circle Inspectors, 15 Sub Inspectors, 64 ASIs and 475 police constables have been deployed to provide security. In addition, three platoons of KSRP, 5 platoons of DAR and 1 Obavva Pade have also been deployed.

The service of 60 Anganwadi workers, 45 Scouts and Guides, 90 volunteers, 25 private security personnel and Home Guards will also be used. An emergency health clinic has also been opened to provide treatment in case of any emergency, said DySP Renuka Prasad.

SP Harish Pande and Deputy Commissioner Dr Bagadi Gautham visited and inspected the arrangement for the celebrations.

The Panchayat Development Officers from Ajjampura and Tarikere, along with 200 personnel, have carried out cleanliness drive in Sollapura. The street vendors have been asked not to carry out business from Shetru Siddappa Stadium to Railway Gate in Ajjampura.

The movement of vehicles from Thammatadahalli to Sollapura has been prohibited. All the vehicles bound to Sollapura from Tarikere and Hosadurga have to travel through Beguru-Asandi-Giriyapura-Chikkanalluru.

Parking of vehicles are allowed on left side of Chikkanalluru-Sollapura Road. As many as 300 cooks will prepare food for the devotees taking part in the jayantotsava.

As many as 80 counters have been opened to serve food for the visitors on both the days.

More than 600 artistes will present ‘Kamsale’, ‘Puja Kunitha’, ‘Nandi Dhwaja’, ‘Jaggalage’, ‘Maragalu Kunitha’, ‘Goravara Kunitha’, ‘Kahale’, ‘Keelu Kudure’, ‘Veeragase’, ‘Dollu Kunitha’ and Bhajans.

Separate queue have been arranged for the entry of women and men devotees inside Guru Siddarameshwara Temple.

In the stage programme, CD on devotional songs, souvenir and calendar will be released by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, Minister J C Madhuswamy and others.‘Siddarama Prashasti’ will be presented to Kuvempu University retired professor Basavaraj Nellisara on the occasion.A literary meet on ‘Siddarama Sahitya’ will be held. ‘Kalyana Kranthi’ written by M V Hori will be released on the occasion. Children of Sanehalli Shivakumar Educational Institutions will present a dance ballet. That apart ‘Vachana Gayana’, dance ballet, play and others will be staged.