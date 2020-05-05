Hand washing facility at APMC inaugurated

Hand washing facility at APMC inaugurated

DHNS
DHNS, Mangaluru,
  • May 05 2020, 19:34 ist
  • updated: May 05 2020, 19:59 ist
Mangaluru North MLA Dr Bharath Shetty, Moodbidri MLA Umanath Kotian at the inauguration of the newly constructed 10 hand washing facility at APMC yard in Baikampady in Mangaluru on Tuesday.

Mangaluru, DHNS: MLA Dr Bharath Shetty inaugurated 10 newly constructed hand washing units at APMC yard in Baikampady on Tuesday.

He lauded the Rotary Mangalore Central's community service project of setting up the hand wash facilities.

MLA Umanath Kotian appreciated the efforts of the Rotary club which will be of immense benefit to traders and customers in the yard. It is also a small step against the spread of coronavirus disease, he said. 

Former Rotary District Governor Dr Devadas Rai said that the 10 handwashing units comprises of liquid soap water, supported by 2000 litre capacity overhead tank for uninterrupted water supply. The estimated cost of the project was Rs 50,000.

 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
hand washing units
inaugurate
APMC yard

What's Brewing

'Promising' coronavirus-fighting antibody found: Study

'Promising' coronavirus-fighting antibody found: Study

Air India to operate 64 repatriation flights: Puri

Air India to operate 64 repatriation flights: Puri

Nadal: 'I see 2020 as practically lost' for tennis

Nadal: 'I see 2020 as practically lost' for tennis

Trying to rush home, 8 migrant workers die in accident

Trying to rush home, 8 migrant workers die in accident

Bois Locker Room: Content removed, says Instagram

Bois Locker Room: Content removed, says Instagram

 