Hand washing facility at APMC inaugurated

Mangaluru, DHNS: MLA Dr Bharath Shetty inaugurated 10 newly constructed hand washing units at APMC yard in Baikampady on Tuesday.

He lauded the Rotary Mangalore Central's community service project of setting up the hand wash facilities.

MLA Umanath Kotian appreciated the efforts of the Rotary club which will be of immense benefit to traders and customers in the yard. It is also a small step against the spread of coronavirus disease, he said.

Former Rotary District Governor Dr Devadas Rai said that the 10 handwashing units comprises of liquid soap water, supported by 2000 litre capacity overhead tank for uninterrupted water supply. The estimated cost of the project was Rs 50,000.