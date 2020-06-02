‘Help Kannadigas in distress in other states, countries’

Dakshina Kannada District Congress Committee has urged the government to initiate measures to bring back Kannadigas stranded in other states, including Maharashtra.

A delegation comprising DCC President K Harish Kumar, MLA U T Khader and MLC Ivan D’Souza met District In-charge Minister Kota Srinivas Poojary and submitted a memorandum on Tuesday.

“Kannadigas who are working outside the state are in distress due to the lockdown. More than 50,000 people had uploaded applications on Seva Sindhu portal seeking permission to return to their villagers and are waiting for permission. With the authorities failing to take any decision, they are worried,” said the delegation.

The government should initiate measures to get them back and quarantine them, urged the delegation.

MLA U T Khader said, “Many workers stranded in foreign countries are eager to return home. The district administration should make arrangements to quarantine those returning from foreign countries and other states.

There are thousands of migrant labourers from Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh, Jharkhand and Bihar stranded in DK. They are waiting to return to their families. The state government should facilitate their return journey, the delegation urged.

MLC Ivan D’Souza said, “Assistance should be provided to private bus staff, beedi workers, tailors, garage labourers and street vendors who are in distress. The price of Covid-19 tests in private laboratories should be reduced.”

The delegation informed that after Wenlock Hospital was converted into the designated COVID-19 hospital, poor patients are facing many inconveniences.

A portion of the hospital should be earmarked for treating other patients, they said.

‘Open the border’

The Congress delegation said that the closure of border at Talapady had caused inconveniences to hundreds of people. The border should be opened for free movement of people. The deputy commissioners of both the districts should convene a meeting and take a decision.

District In-charge Minister Kota Srinivas Poojary, responding to the memorandum submitted by Congress leaders, said the district administration has been handling the situation effectively.

The issues raised in the memorandum will be verified and steps will be taken accordingly, he said.