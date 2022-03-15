Hijab verdict: MLA asks agitating students to attend college

Following the High Court verdict upholding the ban on hijab in educational institutions, Udupi MLA and Government PU College Development Committee Chairman Raghupathi Bhat has requested the six protesting girls to return to the college and respect the court order.

In a Facebook post, he said, “I appeal to them to attend the classes wearing the uniform and forgetting the past. The students should not be carried away by the statements of religious external forces. We do not have any discrimination against the students. We will make arrangements to provide notes and hold classes for them to overcome the missed classes.”

Further, he said, “It is a victory of the Constitution. A few had tried to override the rules. They were given a befitting reply. The law should be adhered to.”

Udupi Government PU College Development Committee Vice President Yashpal Suvarna said the High Court decision on hijab is a testimony to the essence of Constitutional values and can also be considered a victory against fanaticism.

The verdict will assist students in continuing their education in a systematic manner. It’s a victory in the legal fight, he said.

He claimed that a victory was won against fundamentalists who jeopardised the lives of students.

The six students who rebelled against the system with the help of anti-national elements tarnished the district’s image, he added.

He further said, “They ruined the society’s peace. The verdict is a response to the attempt by fundamentalist forces to destroy the country’s education system. By strategising their evil plans, organisations such as SDPI attempted to destroy the educational opportunities available to poor students.”

He said that the fight against anti-national fundamentalists will continue.

The verdict also demonstrated that attempts to disrupt internal peace are futile. It was a toolkit that was created and the poor students were the victims, said Yashpal Suvarna.

He expressed hope that the government will send a strong message and take action to implement the uniform code.

‘Disappointed’

Students Islamic Organisation of India Udupi district president Afwan Hoode expressed disappointment over the verdict.

He said, “Hijab does not harm or offend others. We expected that the court will not put students in a position wherein they are required to choose between their conscience and education. Religious practices are an essence between an individual and God and all must respect it.”

Hussein Kodibengre, an office-bearer of the District Muslim Okkuta, said that the court verdict is unclear and that the Okkuta will appeal in the Supreme Court for the Constitutional rights.

He said, “We will respect the verdict. We will file a petition in the Supreme Court to protect our Constitutional rights. It is left to the students to attend the final exam. Education is important and the girls should understand it.”

Ansar Ahmed, a Muslim community leader, said he was expecting the verdict will be in favour of the hijab. Unfortunately, it was not.

“If hijab is not essential, then we need to look into the Hindu religious traditions followed. If the students fail to appeal in the apex court, we Muslim community leaders will file an appeal,” he added.