Houses for flood victims

Houses handed over to flood victims

DHNS
DHNS, Suntikoppa,
  • Oct 30 2021, 21:30 ist
  • updated: Oct 30 2021, 22:43 ist
Dignitaries hand over the key to a house for a flood victim in Hattihole.

With the help of donors, houses have been constructed for the flood victims of 2018-19 at Kushalnagar, Hattihole, Siddapura and Kutta, said Arch Bishop Dr Peter Machado. 

He was speaking after handing over 10 houses to the beneficiaries at a programme held at Nirmala Vidya Kendra in Hattihole. 

With the help of Caritas India, houses have been constructed. The houses for victims from different faiths too will be constructed, he said. 

Mysuru Diocese Bishop K A William said that the Diocese had raised a sum of Rs 2.57 crore through various organisations.

The funds raised are used for the construction of houses, he said. 

Twenty houses have been constructed. An amount of Rs 2.68 lakh has been used to construct retaining walls for 10 houses and 18 cents of land was purchased for Rs 42.44 lakh to construct houses for the rain victims of Hattihole.

Further, money has been used for the purchase of an autorickshaw for rain victims, construction of four houses in Madikeri and Siddapura, repair of houses and also repair of Nirmala Vidya Bhavana. 

Arameri Kalancheri Mutt pontiff Shanthamallikarjuna Swami lauded the work on constructing houses for the flood victims. 

MLC Veena Achaiah, Caritas India executive director Paul Munjali and others were present. 

