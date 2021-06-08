I am a ministerial aspirant, says Appachu

DHNS
DHNS, Madikeri,
  • Jun 08 2021, 00:33 ist
  • updated: Jun 08 2021, 01:12 ist
MLA Appachu Ranjan M P

Madikeri MLA M P Appachu Ranjan said that new faces should be inducted into the cabinet if there is any change in the chief minister.

He reiterated that he too was an aspirant for the ministerial berth.

"I have won the election five times. If the chief minister is changed, then the cabinet will also change. I will abide by the decision of the high command," said the MLA.

"The discussion on change in leadership has hurt Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa.  Yediyurappa is still our leader. Nobody knows when the high command will take a decision," he added.

