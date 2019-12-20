Inauguration, blessing of new church on Dec 21

Inauguration and blessing of St Antony Church, Anthonykatte, Bajpe, will be held at 3.30 pm on December 21.

Addressing reporters in Mangaluru on Wednesday, Parish Priest Fr Edwin Francis Pinto said that Mangaluru Bishop Dr Peter Paul Saldanha will inaugurate and bless the church.

A thanksgiving concelebrated mass will also be held on the occasion. A formal felicitation programme will be held at 5.30 pm and will be presided over by the Mangaluru Bishop.

Rajya Sabha member Oscar Fernandes, Mulki-Moodbidri MLA Umanath Kotian, MLC Ivan D’Souza and former MLA J R Lobo will be the chief guests. Vicar Forane-Pezar Varado Fr Marcel Saldanha and Malavoor Gram Panchayat President Ganesh Arbi will be the guests of honour.

Musical nite

A musical nite will be held after the stage programme, the parish priest said.

He, meanwhile, stated that an old church was cleared during the construction of the new runway of the Mangaluru International Airport in 2003. At the time, the parish was divided into two parts, resulting in the formation of the new church at Anthonykatte.

Church Pastoral Committee Vice President Walter Monteiro and Secretary Roshan Mascarenhas were present at the press meet.