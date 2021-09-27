Incomplete works a big concern at Mallalli Falls

Mallalli Falls attracts a large number of tourists during the rainy season. Thousands of tourists enjoy the scenic waterfalls when it is in full splendour.

But, the tourists face a dearth of basic facilities at Mallalli.

The view of River Kumaradhara cascading from the cliff of the Pushpagiri Hills is a scene to behold. After creating several small waterfalls, Kumaradahara further flows towards Kukke Subrahmanya.

In the lap of nature

The Mallalli Falls provides a spectacular view amidst the lush green surroundings and mountains.

However, tourists who come here, in a bid to enjoy nature, forget about safety and have gotten into trouble on several occasions.

The tourists lack basic facilities at Mallalli Falls.

Though a proposal for the construction of toilets, canteen and drinking water unit was put forward a few years ago, it has not been completed so far.

As a result, the visitors have to depend on private homestays for meals and to rest.

The PWD had taken up the work on a road at a cost of Rs 3.19 crore. Nabard has built a 2.3 km concrete road and also 18 drains and two protective walls at a cost of Rs 3.19 crore.

More than 400 steps have been built to facilitate a closer view of the waterfalls for tourists. Railings have also been installed on the stairs.

Mallalli Falls is situated in Mallalli village in Bettadalli Gram Panchayat limits and is at a distance of 25 km from Somwarpet town.

One should take the route of Yaduru-Shantalli-Kumaralli to reach Hanchinalli village. Later, by taking a right turn and by traversing a distance of 4 km, one can witness Mallalli Falls. A concrete road has been built on the route, till the falls.

After several lives were lost here, the tourism department installed barbed wire fences on the way to the falls. Warning signboards have been installed. A total of 18 people have lost their lives at Mallalli Falls to date.

Electricity is being generated at the top of the waterfalls. On some occasions, excess water is released to the falls, which results in an increase in the flow of water. Tourists, who are not aware of the same, ascend on the rocks. When the water is released suddenly, their lives are endangered.

Shantalli Gram Panchayat former president Baggana Anil said that many tourists have been getting into the water at Mallalli Falls in an inebriate state. This need to be stopped.

B E Jayendra, a lawyer and a resident of Bettadalli feels there is a need to deploy security personnel at Mallalli Falls.

Madikeri MLA M P Appachu Ranjan said, “Works taken up at Mallalli Falls have come to a halt due to scarcity of funds. An action plan of necessary works has been sent to the government. The works will continue as soon as the funds are released.”