Incomplete works, rain turn road slushy

The four-laning and cement concrete (CC) work of the National Highway 169 from Kadiyali to Parkala, covering a distance of 11.7 km, has been left incomplete. To add to this the recent rain has left the road slushy, severely inconveniencing motorists, schoolchildren and pedestrians.

The work on the stretch is part of the four-laning work from Malpe to Theerthahalli, covering 90 km.

In the first phase, construction of CC Road was take up from Kadiyali to Parkala Devinagara.

In the beginning, work was implemented in a brisk manner. However, over a period of time the work slackened and is now being implemented at a snail’s pace.

The works have remained incomplete at Indrali Railway bridge and Inox in Manipal, disrupting the movement of vehicles.

The work on stormwater drains and road dividers too is incomplete. The soil dumped for the work has been washed away in the recent rain, thus making the road slushy.

The bus stand at Manipal is water-logged and passengers are seen struggling to board the buses.

Further, soil has caved in along the drain near the petrol pump at Indrali, affecting passengers, who board buses to Manipal, Athradi and Hiriyadka, shopkeepers said.

The incomplete work of stormwater drains has led to the shops, situated along the drain, witness a dull business. The drain water enters the shops in the low-lying areas while the slushy road has stopped people from visiting the shops, said shop owners.

Due to the uneven surface of the road from Indrali Railway bridge to MGM College pedestrians are finding it difficult to travel and cross the road.