Increase in demand for govt schools in Somwarpet

The government schools in Somwarpet taluk have registered an increase in enrollment during the year.

The Covid-19 induced lockdown has turned out into a blessing in disguise for the government schools, as the parents are showing interest in enrolling their children into the schools.

The Government Model Primary School in Somwarpet which had completed 100 years of its existence had seen a dwindling in enrollment of students over a period of time.

Now, LKG and UKG have also been started in the school. As many as 47 students have been admitted to class 1 in the school during the academic year.

The school which is imparting education from class 1 to 8 has a total strength of 200 now. Last year, the total strength was 117.

A parent, Suresh Shetty, said, "Government schools have experienced teachers. Owing to a few teachers who failed to engage in classrooms, the government schools saw their downfall. Now, once again, the parents are showing interest in enrolling their children in government schools. The teachers should work hard to retain the position of the government schools by imparting quality education."

A government school headteacher, M J Annamma, said that there are 11 experienced teachers in the government school in Somwarpet.

"After the English medium was started in the school, the enrollment has increased. The admissions have increased for class 1. There is time till August 2 for the enrollment to the government school," he added.