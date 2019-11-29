Jalasiri to ensure 24X7 water supply to M'lureans

Mangaluru citizens will get 24X7 water supply, Jalasiri scheme, once the ADB-funded project is implemented. The work order has been issued to French-based Suez and DRS company and the total cost of the project is Rs 892 crore, MCC Commissioner Ajith Kumar Hegde Shanady said.

He was participating in the phone-in programme organised by Prajavani at DH-PV Editorial Office in Balmatta on Friday.

The contractor will take up field verification survey in December and the physical work on the project will be taken up by March, he added.

Shanady said the project envisages construction of 21 overhead water tanks, laying of 800 km of pipelines, shifting of existing household connections to the new connections and laying additional High Density Polyethylene (HDPE) distribution lines in addition to the existing lines.

Further, boosting pump houses and construction of a new filtration unit with 18 MGD capacity at Ramalkatte will also be included in the project along with pressure relief valve for the distribution lines, he added.

46 zones

“As many as 46 zones will be created by covering all the 60 wards of Mangaluru City Corporation. At present, there are 35 zones for water supply distribution, which poses a few hurdles in the distribution system,” commissioner said.

The project will be completed in three years and the responsibility, operation and maintenance of the water supply system will be handed over to a contractor for eight years after the implementation.

Further, the contractor will have 24X7 grievance cell to attend to the complaints, Shanady added.

On storing water at Thumbe vented dam, Executive Engineer Linge Gowda said a decision to close the gates of the dam would be taken after the inflow stops and by consulting deputy commissioner.

Presently, the inflow into the dam has not stopped.

Speed breaker

A caller from Jeppu Bappal demanded speed breakers to be installed at Nandigudda Circle to check accidents. Four roads converge at the circle and senior citizens find it difficult to cross the

road without the speed breakers, he added.

The commissioner promised to look into the issue after collecting the opinion from police.

The work on UGD network in extended area of Mangaluru City Corporation in Surathkal is under progress under Atal Mission for

Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation (Amrut) scheme, Shanady said replying to a query.

Ward committee

Another caller Nigel inquired about the setting up Ward Committees and Area Sabhas. Shanady said that the committees would be constituted as per the rules by ensuring transparency in the system.

Rehabilitation

Shanady said that priority would be given for rehabilitation of the victims of garbage slide at Pacchanady and surrounding areas.

The proposal on the rehabilitation is before the state government and is likely to be placed before finance department for approval shortly. Two to three experts’ panel have already submitted report to the government on how to prevent such disaster in the future.

Environmental Engineer Madhu S Manohar was present.