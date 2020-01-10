Karavali Utsav kicks off with a colourful procession

A colourful procession was held to mark the inauguration of Karavali Utsav, from Nehru Maidan to Karavali Utsav Maidan, on Friday.

District In-charge Minister Kota Srinivas Poojary inaugurated the procession.

He said, “Karavali Utsav should spread the message on history, culture and tradition of Tulu Nadu. Students should actively take part in cultural programmes to know more about the culture and tradition of our district.”

The procession passed through A B Shetty Circle, Nehru Maidan Road, Clock Tower, UP Mallya Road, Hampankatte Circle, K S Rao Road, Bishop House, Navabharat Circle, PVS Junction, MG Road, Ballalbagh and Lalbagh, before ending at Karavali Exhibition ground.

Art troupes from different parts of the state including Chende, Dolu, Koragara Dolu Kunitha by Girisiri Janapada Kala Tanda, ‘Karadi Simha Nritya’ by Shivagri team, Pooja kunita from Ramanagara, Suggi Kunitha from Karwar, Bedara Kunitha from Haveri, women’s Veeragase from Chikkamagaluru, Nandidhwaja from Magadi, Kolata from Gadag, Goravara Veerabhadra Kunitha from Chamrajanagara, Somana Kunitha from Tumakuru, Jaggalige from Dharwad and Puravanthike from Haveri attracted the attention of onlookers.

Also, there were Kamsale by Yashaswi Kalanikethana, Montepadavu, Kangeelu Kunitha, Chende by Durga group, Keelukudure, Karaga, band set, 20 colourful umbrellas, dolls, Tulunadu Panchavadya, Aati Kalanja, Oppane dance, Daff added colour to the procession.

Students from various educational institutions, NCC, Scouts, Guides, Bharat Seva Dal members were also part of the procession.

Deputy Commissioner Sindhu B Rupesh, MLA Vedavyas Kamath, and others were present on the occasion.

Mother tongue

Inaugurating Karavali Utsav at Karavali Utsav maidan, actor Rishab Shetty stressed on the need for mother tongue as a medium of instruction in schools. “The culture, tradition and history of the land can be saved only by preserving our mother tongue,” he said.

“I did not study in an English medium school. I studied in Kannada medium school enjoying the beauty of the coastal district. I try to bring out the beauty of the coastal district in my movie,” he added.