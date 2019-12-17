Karavali Utsava in Mangaluru from Jan 10

Deputy Commissioner Sindhu B Rupesh said that Karavali Utsava will be held from January 10 to 19.

As part of Karavali Utsava, an international kite festival will be held at Panambur beach. Several committees have been constituted for the successful conduct of the event.

To a query on power failure affecting cultural programmes during last year’s Karavali Utsava, she said that a separate committee has been constituted to look into the issue and ensure uninterrupted power supply.

The Karavali Utsava was delayed owing to the delay in the release of the funds by the government.

Replying to question, the deputy commissioner said that police personnel had been deployed at all toll plazas.

In the meeting held recently with the Lok Sabha member, it was decided to write to the authorities concerned on continuing the exemption for locally registered vehicles at the toll plazas.