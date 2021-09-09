Karnataka Fisheries Development Corporation to set up full-fledged markets at 7 locations

With the goal of establishing hygienic fish markets, Karnataka Fisheries Development Corporation (KFDC) has taken up work on building fish markets across the state.

The work on fish markets at N R Pura (Narasimharajapura), Sagar, Yadgir, Indi, Siruguppa and Sindhanur are in different stages of completion, KFDC Managing Director

M L Doddamani told DH.

Work on the fish market was completed at Sasthana, while the ground work for building markets had been completed in Belagavi and Haleyangadi, he said.

“The KFDC had directed authorities concerned to identify an alternative land for the proposed construction of a full-fledged fish market in Kundapura. A proposal was submitted for identifying land in Haladi,” he said. The fish market at Sagar will come up at an estimated cost of Rs 2.4 crore. The fish market was completed in Virajpet, but work on first floor of market will be completed in couple of days, he added.

Mastyadarshini outlets

The KFDC has plans to set up Mastyadarshini outlets in 11 city corporations. To ensure uniformity in designing the outlets, the KFDC has contacted I-Deck to submit a model design for the outlets being developed on PPP (public, private partnership) mode. A design was submitted for approval. This in turn will ensure uniformity in design of outlets. There are 27 Mastyadarshini outlets in Bengaluru alone, he added,

The work on fish processing plant at Tadadi was completed and e-tender was floated in order to run the plant. The KFDC has proposed a fish processing plant at Kulai, which is awaiting approval from Empowerment Committee of Industry and Commerce department. The proposal has received approval from the government.

“In Mangaluru, KFDC mobile van stationed outside Kadri Park was one of the favourite spots for sea food lovers in past. After the Covid-19-induced lockdown, the mobile van could not continue its service. Now, we are scouting for a new area to park vehicle and popularise sea food delicacies,” the MD said.