Karnataka government committed to welfare of the oppressed: Srinivas Poojary

The state government is committed to protect the welfare of the oppressed and backward classes, minority, women, farmers, differently abled and the elderly, said Minister for Muzrai, Inland Water Transport, Port and Fisheries Kota Srinivas Poojary.

Poojary, also district in-charge minister, was speaking after unfurling the National flag as a part of 71st Republic Day celebrations held at Nehru Maidan in the city on Sunday.

“People from all these sections are guaranteed government benefits in one way or the other,’’ the minister said and called upon the people to strive towards social harmony and to help the departments concerned in keeping anti-social elements away.

Empowering fishermen

Stating that the coastal region of Karnataka has been placed in the ninth position in the country in fisheries, Poojary said that the coastal line of Karnataka, comprising backwaters and inland water, houses immense resource for fishes.

“Thrust will be laid on boat tourism and development of ports in the coastal districts,’’ he said.

The minister, meanwhile, said that the state government had implemented various programmes for the development of fishermen community.

“Loans to the tune of Rs 60.54 crore availed by 23,000 women belonging to fishing community will be waived. Diesel subsidies amounting to Rs 28.09 crore has been transferred to the bank accounts of owners of 954 mechanized boats during the year 2019-20. As many as 2,500 houses have been sanctioned under Matsyashraya scheme,’’ Poojary said.

Farmers’ welfare

The state government will release its share of Rs 4,000 to the farmers under Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Yojana, to which Central government has credited Rs 6,000 per eligible farmer. As many as 1,33,247 farmers are benefited by the scheme in the district, the minister said.

Aid for flood victims

Dakshina Kannada district has incurred a loss of Rs 893 crore during the recent floods. Financial assistance has been extended to 1,914 families affected by the floods to buy essential commodities, he said.

Kudos to the police

He said that the police department had been successful in tackling the challenges posed by anti-social elements to the law and order situation from time to time.

Poojary lauded the police department for effectively handling the recent bomb threat incident at Mangalore International Airport.

Services recognised

The minister thanked the Central government for announcing Padma Vibhushan awards to late Vishwesha Theertha Swami and George Fernandez and Padma Shri award to Harekala Hajabba.

‘’The selfless services to the nation by these stalwarts have been recognised,’’ he said. Educationist Harekala Hajabba was felicitated on the occasion.

Zilla Panchayat President Meenakshi Shanthigodu, MLAs D Vedavyas Kamath, Dr Y Bharat Shetty and U T Khader, MLCs Ivan D’Souza and S L Bhoje Gowda were present. Various troupes conducted march past on the occasion. Schoolchildren took part in cultural programmes.