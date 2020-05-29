Karnataka govt must issue white paper on expenditure on PPE kits, says KPCC's Saleem Ahamad

Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) Working President Saleem Ahamad said the government should issue a white paper on its expenditure towards the purchase of PPE kits, sanitisers and masks, as measures to check the spread of COVID-19 pandemic.

Speaking to reporters in Mangaluru, he said the Speaker should give permission for the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) led by H K Patil to conduct an inquiry into the misappropriation of funds in the purchase of PPE kits and, sanitisers. There is a need to conduct a probe into irregularities in the procurement. The Congress had provided all the cooperation to the government in tackling the situation. However, the state government has not taken our suggestions seriously.

He accused the government of failing to treat stranded migrant labourers properly, saying many had suffered from lack of food and transportation facilities.

He demanded the Centre to release Rs 50,000 crore special package to Karnataka.