Karnataka: NSUI members stage protest in Mangaluru

Accusing Mangalore University of neglecting the student community by inviting only members of ABVP for a workshop on National Education Policy 2020, the NSUI members staged a protest in front of University College in Mangaluru, on Monday.

The workshop was organised jointly by Mangalore University, ABVP and Centre for Educational and Social Studies.

The NSUI office-bearers and members staged a protest and shouted slogans.

NSUI district secretary Savad Sullia alleged that the vice chancellor is acting as a puppet in the hands of the ABVP.

NEP is in favour of capitalists and corporates. The government is readying to implement NEP 2020 without discussing it in the parliament and with student organisations. It is a conspiracy to saffronise the education sector, he alleged.