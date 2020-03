Dakshina Kannada Deputy Commissioner Sindhu B Rupesh has banned the movement of all vehicles on Dakshina Kannada-Kerala border roads from 2 pm on Saturday to March 31 midnight.

The order was issued after six patients from Kasaragod tested positive to COVID-19 on Friday. The vehicles will be allowed to ply in case of emergency only via Talapady, border of Karnataka on NH 66 after a strict medical screening.