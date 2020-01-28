Karnataka woman driver booked for abusing police

A case was filed against a woman from Kundapur who allegedly obstructed police Assistant Sub-Inspector Taranath from discharging his duty and hurled abuses at him.

Shanthi Picardo was asked by Taranath to pay a fine of Rs 500 for driving her car without wearing a seat belt. But Shanthi did not obey and hurled abuses at him.

The incident happened on January 21, and the video of Shanthi verbally abusing the cop went viral on social media.

On January 21, Taranath and another police officer were patrolling near Hemmady junction and saw Shanthi driving her car without wearing a seat belt.

She was going from Kundapur to Byndoor. Though she was asked to produce the documents of her car, she failed to and went on hurling abuses at Taranath. She objected to the police officer not inspecting other vehicles on the highway.

Kundapur town police registered a case under sections 353, 504 of IPC and 179 of MV Act.