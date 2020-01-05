‘Keen on implementing RWH in Krishna Mutt’

Admar Mutt junior Pontiff Eshapriya Theertha Swami said that he was keen on implementing the rainwater harvesting system in Sri Krishna Mutt in Udupi during his Paryaya tenure.

He was speaking to mediapersons after offering the ‘Tulabhara Seve’ to Admar Mutt presiding deity (Pattada Devaru) Lord Sri Chaturbhuja Kaleeyamardana Krishna at the house of DK district Kannada Sahitya Parishat President Pradeep Kumar Kalkura in Kadri on Friday.

Swami said a team headed by him had visited Coimbatore to study and adopt the ideal model of rainwater harvesting (RWH) system. ‘’Measures will be taken to improve groundwater and to avoid problems arising due to scarcity of water in the Mutt,” he said.

“The ‘Sarvajna Peetharohana’ will be held on January 18 and the Paryaya Shree Krishna Pooja Mahotsava will be organised between January 18 and 22.” As part of its social programme, 2,000 saplings were planted in the barren land owned by the Mutt, the seer said.

Earlier, delivering a discourse, Swami said knowledge was of utmost importance and therefore, one’s deeds should be focused on attaining the ultimate knowledge. He meanwhile urged citizens to work on harmony, which was missing these days.

Remembering Pejawar seer late Vishwesha Theertha Swami, the Admar Mutt junior seer said that the works by the Pejawar seer were a guide to the society

‘Horekanike’

The seer said there were plans to extend the process of ‘Horekanike’ (donation in kind), offerings by devotees, to two years. The decision was taken with the objective to improve community participation and improvise communication between the mutt and the villages.

Earlier, the Horekanike offerings were made by devotees during a couple of days after the ‘Purapravesha’.

‘’This time, many villages had formed into a region and these regions will be making offerings by turns. The arrangement is done to avoid rush. A separate committee has been formed in this regard,’’ Swami explained.