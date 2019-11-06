Kodagu DC tells NGOs to come up with aid proposals

Deputy Commissioner Annies Kanmani Joy asked the non-governmental organisations and donors to submit proposals to the district administration if they are willing to provide more assistance towards floods relief measures.

Convening a meeting of the committee comprising of corporate social responsibility units of various organisations, philanthropists and other stakeholders at the DC’s office in Madikeri on Wednesday, Annies acknowledged the assistance provided by the non-governmental organisations towards the helping of flood victims.

“The district has incurred huge losses due to flash floods and landslides during the last two consecutive years. Over one lakh people have been affected directly or indirectly. A total of 40 people and 352 cattle have lost their lives. As many as 6,397 houses, 265 anganwadi centres and 20 health centres have been damaged during 2018 and 2019, put together. A loss of Rs 1,736 crore is incurred,” she said.

The deputy commissioner meanwhile directed the concerned people to sensitise school children and teachers on the natural calamities.

Basic facilities should be rebuilt at the schools affected by floods. Thrust should be laid on solid waste management, she said.

“The work on the construction of houses for flood victims is in progress. Those who have lost houses during floods this year will be provided with monitory assistance through direct benefit transfer. As many as 14,000 farmers have been provided with a compensation of Rs 57 crore,” she added.

The deputy commissioner stated that Visvesvaraya Technological University (VTU) has contributed an amount of Rs 59 lakh towards flood relief and Tata company has built an anganwadi.

District Coffee Growers’ Union President M B Devaiah urged the district administration to provide C and D lands to those who are dwelling in the proximity of the river.

Kodagu Seva Kendra representative Pramod urged the clearing of silt accumulated in the drains.

The government should provide attention to the maintenance of roads, he said.

Leader Ravi Kalappa requested the district administration and the non-governmental organisations to come to the rescue of farmers who have incurred a huge crop loss in

Emmettalu village due to floods.

BJP leader Shanteyanda Ravi Kushalappa said that the revenue department officials are not listening to the woes of the flood-affected people. The officials are not available in their offices at afternoons.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Dr Sneha, Superintendent of Police Dr Suman D Pennekar and Unicef representative Manohar were present in the meeting.