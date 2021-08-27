Kodagu Jilla Mogera Samaja seeks site for hall

Kodagu Jilla Mogera Samaja seeks site for hall

  Aug 27 2021
  • updated: Aug 27 2021, 19:53 ist

Kodagu Jilla Mogera Samaja submitted a memorandum to Minister for Fisheries, Port and Inland Water Transport S Angara to help in getting a site sanctioned from the government for the construction of a community hall of Mogera Samaja.

The Mogera Samaja members held a discussion with the minister, in the presence of MLA K G Bopaiah, Karnataka Western Ghats Task Force chairman Shantheyanda Ravi Kushalappa and others.

In their appeal, the office-bearers of the Samaja said that government help is essential for the upliftment of the Mogera community.

Earlier, the community members felicitated the minister on his arrival at General Thimayya Circle in Madikeri.

