Konkani Literary Award to J F D’Souza

Konkani Kutam Bahrain will present its 18th Konkani Literary Award, 2019, to Konkani writer J F D’Souza.

Convener Richard Moras told reporters here that Konkani Kutam Bahrain is a voluntary forum launched in 2000 for promoting Konkani language, literature and culture. For the past seventeen years, Konkani Kutam Bahrain has been awarding a writer/artist who had made a valuable contribution to Konkani language through Konkani literature or art.

The award carries Rs 50,000 in cash, a citation and a memento. The award will be presented at a programme planned at St Sebastian Platinum Jubilee Hall, Bendoor, at 6.30 pm, on December 16.

Well-known Kannada writer and columnist ‘JoGi’ (Shri Girish Rao Hatwar) will attend the programme and Padua College principal and Padua Ranga Adhyayana Kendra director Rev Fr Alwyn Serrao will be present.

J F D’ Souza, Attavar, is a well known Konkani writer. A retired government officer, he served in the Forest Department for 39 years from 1961 to 2000.

Starting his journey in Konkani literature way back in 1961, he wrote for Jhelo, Mithr, Vishal Konkan, Kannas, well known Konkani periodicals of the time. He wrote using pen names as JF D’Souza Attavar, Jeffry Kumar and Jeffry Jeppu.