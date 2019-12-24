Krishna Tulabhara Mahotsava on Jan 5

The Tulabhara of the Utsav Murthy of Lord Krishna will be performed on January 5.

Paryaya Palimaru Mutt seer Vidyadheesha Theertha told media persons here on Tuesday that the Lord Krishna’s Tulabhara programme is a first-of-its-kind in the history of Udupi Sri Krishna Mutt. This is a unique occasion and devotees can also offer gold for the Tulabhara ceremony, he added.

He said that Nagamandala will be organised at Sri Subramanya Temple in Sri Krishna Mutt temple on January 2. Nagamandala ritual will be led by Gopalkrishna Samaga. A golden tower (Gopura) is dedicated to Lord Mukhyaprana. The tower is made out of 2 kg gold and 30 kg silver, he said.

Various religious rituals will be held as part of the ceremony on January 3. The tower will comprise artifacts on ‘Vayusthiti’ and ‘Prameya Navamalika’.

Vidyadheesha Theertha said that the valedictory ceremony of a discourse series on Mahabharata will also be held. The discourse series was held for 18 days.

Saptharathotsava will be organised from January 9 to 15. The discourse will also include the Vedas. A 24x7 Bhajan programme is organised on the occasion Vaikunta Ekadashi on January 7, he added.

The puja timings in Sri Krishna mutt during the solar eclipse have been revised on December 26. The evening prayers will be organised between 5.30 pm to 7.30 pm. The rituals like Panchamrata Abhisheka will be held after 11 am. The distribution of Prasadam will be held after 11 am.

The seer also said that he is confident that ailing Pejawar mutt seer will recover at the earliest and start performing puja for Lord Krishna. Special prayers were held all over the country for the recovery of the seer recovery, he added.