K'taka received 43% of India's FDI: Bommai

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai allaying fears of a drop in investment declared that the state had received the maximum Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) in the country.

The chief minister told reporters on Monday that the state has been receiving nearly 43% of the country’s total FDI.

We have a solid foundation with a lot of human capital and other resources. Bengaluru has eighty research and development centres, he added.

“We have made adequate investments. It is untrue that IT industries are migrating to neighbouring states. In fact, neighbouring chief ministers are pleading with investors to invest in their states,” he said.

He said the BJP’s election campaign will begin tomorrow.

“Three separate teams are working on it,” he added.