Labourers, pregnant woman walk from Kannur to Thokkottu

Mangaluru,
  • Apr 09 2020, 20:31 ist
  • updated: Apr 09 2020, 22:08 ist
Eight labourers, including a pregnant woman, who started walking from Kannur in Kerala, reached Thokkottu on Wednesday evening, after covering a distance of 142 km.

The migrant labourers had gone to Kannur for construction work. After the announcement of lockdown, the contractor had asked them to leave for their native and they began their journey on foot.

The labourers, hailing from Vijayapura in North Karnataka, said none of the officials stopped them or made any inquiries about where they were heading. None inspected our health and no one came to our rescue, the labourers added.

"We were given food en route by some individuals. We have walked for days without any food," they added.

The local residents have urged health officials to check their health. All the necessary arrangements should be made to help them to reach their native place, they said.

As officials pondered on how they would help them, the migrant labourers continued their onward journey to Udupi.

