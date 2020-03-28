Labourers stranded in anchored fishing boats in Mangaluru due to lockdown

Hundreds of labourers from Odisha, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Gadag, Koppal, Kalaburagi and other places are stranded in the purse seine, trawl fishing boats anchored at Old Port in Bunder, Bengre, in Mangaluru.

Without work, many among them are penniless and worried about their future.

The lockdown has forced them to remain inside the boats. “We have no means to travel to our native places. It would have been good if we were allowed to travel and be with our family members at this time of distress,” said Shivaraj, a native of Kalaburagi. “The boat owners have supplied ration to us, but it may last only for a few days. The owners have asked us to stay back in the boats until the situation improves.”

Indrapanna, from Odisha, said: “There are nearly 400 fishermen labourers from Odisha, Jharkhand and Chhattisgarh in the anchored boats. Drinking water in many boats needs to be replenished. Due to the clampdown, water tankers are unable to supply water. We have a small quantity of ration to cook. We are scared about what will happen in the future. Our family members back in our villages are also worried,” he added.

Normally, these labourers visit their native places once in three months and come back to work after staying there for 10 to 15 days. On venturing into the sea, they return with the catch only after 10 days and are paid in the form of commission for the catch by the boat owners.

Gangadhar, from Gadag, who has been working in fishing boats for the past 25 years, said; “I have not witnessed such a situation in my life. There are 40 of us in three boats. My friend from Koppal has lost his mother on Friday and is unable to attend the last rites. We sought police help, but they too are helpless in sending us back to our native places. With the available ration, we are managing the show.”