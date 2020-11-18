Labourers to observe stir on November 26

Opposing the tweaked labour policies by the Central and the state governments, the Joint Committee of Trade Unions (JCTU) will observe a stir and will hold protests in Kodagu, as a part of the nationwide stir on November 26.

Speaking to reporters on Tuesday, JCTU district convener H B Ramesh said that simultaneous protests will be held in front of the DC’s office in Madikeri and taluk offices in Virajet and Somwarpet, at 11 am.

CITU district president A Mahadevu said that under the pretext of the Covid-19 situation, both the Central and state governments have been implementing acts which are detrimental to the labourers.

AITUC district president H M Somappa said that the governments have snatched the rights of labourers.

The working class is in distress owing to the unscientific laws implemented by the government, he said.

'More dangerous than Covid-19'

INTUC district president Govindaraj Das said that the laws mentioned in the Constitution were supposed to protect their interests. But now, the recent amendments have removed the very purpose.

The labourers are in a state of uncertainty and the recent amendments are more dangerous than Covid-19 for farmers and the working class. For the labourers to survive, they have to fight it out, he added.

November 26 is the day when the draft of the Indian Constitution was accepted and the same day is chosen for protests, so as to claim the Constitutional rights of people, he said.

CITU deputy secretary P R Bharat said that the governments, instead of doing something for the welfare of the labourers, farmers, Dalits and women, have pushed them to difficulty.

Bharat meanwhile said that labourers from LIC, banks, railway, BSNL, panchayat, beedi industry, construction industry, transport, anganwadi and others have been supporting the stir.

He also requested the shopkeepers and autorickshaw drivers to support the bandh.