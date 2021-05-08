Lake rejuvenation helps to improve groundwater table

After the silt from Jolanakere has been removed, the water storage capacity of the lake has been improved in Koodumangaluru.

Using the funds under Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme, the silt was removed from the lake last year. The estimated cost of the work was Rs 2 lakh.

The farmers had urged the Gram Panchayat authorities to take up the work on the rejuvenation of the lake.

After the rejuvenation, the water storage capacity has increased, which in turn has helped in increasing the groundwater table of the nearby areas.

"The water level in borewells and wells in the vicinity has increased considerably. The water in the lake has also helped the cattle to quench their thirst," said PDO M R Santhosh.