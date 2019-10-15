Library named after Field Marshal Cariappa locked up

Members of the public have expressed their disappointment over the lackadaisical attitude of the officials from the Department of Public Libraries, who have locked the library dedicated to the memory of Field Marshal K M Cariappa.

K M Cariappa was born in a building belonging to Nadakatcheri and therefore, the Department of Public libraries set up a library in the building and named it after the late Field Marshal.

For many years, a man named Mahesh was the supervisor of the library and many elder citizens and students were utilising the library.

But, after Mahesh attained superannuation, the library has been locked up.

The people turn up at the library and return disappointed, looking at the locked doors of the library.

The gram panchayat concerned and District Central Library has not taken any action to reopen the library.

The members of the library have urged the administration to appoint a supervisor to the library and to enable the readers to utilise the services of the library again.