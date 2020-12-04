Life turns tough for labourer

A hard-working daily wager, along with his old mother, has been finding it difficult to make ends meet after destiny became cruel for him.

Kalana Lakshmana from Korangala village lost strength in both his legs after a wall collapsed on him.

Even though there was no danger to his life, from the last one year, Lakshmana has not been able to move about or carry out daily wage labour.

At a time when he has to take care of his 74-year-old mother Devakki, the latter has been taking care of him. He has already lost his father.

Due to his disability, he is not able to do daily waged work. The department concerned has not provided any help to the family so far.

On August 9, 2019, Bhagamandala was submerged owing to incessant rainfall. Five people lost their lives during the landslides in Korangala.

As a protective wall in Korangala village collapsed, Attedi Yashvanth, Uday, Balakrishna, Yamuna and Nadubeeti Raja lost their lives. Lakshmana and five others were rescued.

After obtaining treatment at the hospitals in Madikeri and Mangaluru for three months, Lakshmana returned to his home. But, he is left with multiple disabilities. His vision and hearing have become weak.

Dependents of those who have lost lives have been compensated by the government. But, Lakshmana has never got any compensation. He and his aged mother are looking for help from the authorities.