‘Local MLAs behind Kota missing charge of Udupi dist’

Members of the Billava Youth Association have alleged that the MLAs in the district were responsible for Kota Srinivas Poojary missing the district in-charge minister post for Udupi district.

Achyut Ameen, honorary president of the Association, who spoke to reporters, called it an attempt to politically

destabilise the Billava community.

“Poojary is a sincere politician and will not indulge in lobbying to get the ministerial post. It is sad that the elected representatives, who won through community votes, are trying to suppress the community. Vinay Kumar Sorake too had been replaced by someone as minister. The politicians are just using the community for their political gain,” he lamented.

Ameen demanded that Poojary be made the district in-charge minister of Udupi district. He also said that a meeting will be held on September 19 to decide the future course of action.

Another Billava leader B N Shankar Poojary said, “Let Poojary be made the minister in charge of both the districts, Dakshina Kannada and Udupi. It is an insult to the entire community. Poojary is an able leader.”