Lockdown: Kodagu dist admin announces relaxation

The district administration has announced a slight relaxation in the lockdown in Kodagu district.

The relaxation was announced to help the people to carry out banking transactions and also other agriculture activities.

The relaxation will be in force from June 7 to 14.

Deputy Commissioner Charulata Somal said that the shops selling fruits, vegetables, agriculture equipment, fertilisers, fish, meat stalls and Hopcoms outlets will remain open on Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 6 am to 1 pm.

The farmers are allowed to transport fertilisers and seeds from the shop to their farmland by furnishing details of the bills to the police, she said.

The shops selling raincoats, umbrellas, clothes, sandals and gumboots will be allowed to sell on Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 6 am to 1 pm. The ration shops for PDS will be allowed to function for three days a week, she added.

Milk booths and newspaper stalls will be allowed to operate from 6 am to 10 am, while, petrol bunks, hospitals, medical shops and LPG centres are allowed to function 24 hours a day. Only take away services are allowed in hotels and restaurants on Monday, Friday and Wednesday from 6 am to 1 pm. Liquor shops will be allowed to sell parcels from 6 am to 1 pm three days a week, she said.

The deputy commissioner said that the details of all those arriving from outside the district should be collected at the check post.

Those who arrive from outside the district should remain in home quarantine for 14 days. Unnecessary movement of people in the district is prohibited, she added.