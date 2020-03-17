Madikeri: 159 under observation for COVID-19

Madikeri: 159 under observation for coronavirus

DHNS
DHNS, Madikeri,
  • Mar 17 2020, 22:48pm ist
  • updated: Mar 18 2020, 04:25am ist

The work on identifying people who have returned from foreign countries is in progress and they are being subjected to medical examinations.

As many as 72 people in Madikeri, 41 in Virajpet and 52 in Somwarpet have been identified so far. Out of these, 159 have been subjected to home quarantine and three tourists have been quarantined at the resorts and homestays where they are staying.

Three people who returned from foreign countries recently, are suspected to be affected by coronavirus and are being treated in the isolation ward of the district hospital, said Deputy Commissioner Annies Kanmani Joy.

