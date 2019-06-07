Mahesh loses cool during meeting

District In-charge Minister Sa Ra Mahesh lost his temper and shouted at reporters during his meeting with the victims of the natural calamity at Old Fort Hall in Madikeri on Friday.

When the reporters entered the hall for the coverage of the meeting, the minister lost his cool and asked them to leave the hall immediately.

“Don’t you understand Kannada language? You may come only when you are invited,” he said in Kannada.

He also shouted at the electronic media reporters and asked them to stop the video recording.

Alleging that the government has not provided suitable facilities to the natural calamity victims, members of legislative assembly M P Appacchu Ranjan and K G Bopaiah and MLC Sunil Subramani refused to ascend the dais and instead sat in the front row of the hall, as a mark of protest.