Malpe-Mantralaya walk to sow 30k seed balls

In order to create awareness on environment, 25 youth, under the aegis of the Samvedana Foundation, will organise a Padayatra from Malpe to Mantralaya.

The trip, covering a distance of 550 km is also meant to inculcate religious thoughts in people.

The Padayatra will pass Kodavooru, Perdoor, Agumbe, Theerthahalli, Shivamogga, Honnali, Harihara, Hospet, Gangavathi, Manvi and Bicchali and reach Mantralaya.

Prakash Malpe, Foundation convener, told DH that, during the Padayatra, around 30,000 seed balls will be sown. “Already, seed balls had been prepared in Udupi, Shivamogga and Gangavathi for purpose. Also, around 20,000 seed balls are ready in Malpe,” he added.

Naturally available soil

“The seeds of eight to 10 species of trees – including neem, sandalwood, banyan, tamarind, jack, and honge – have been used to prepare the seed balls. The balls are prepared with naturally available soil. When the seed balls are nourished by rain, germinate and grow into trees,” the convener explained, adding, “With this green initiative, bird population is expected to increase, to create a natural green canopy on the stretch.”

The seed balls will be sown beside the roads, government vacant land as well as at public places.

He also said, “We aim to increase the green cover and revive native species of trees and plants in the region. As a part of the Padayatra, a vehicle will follow us with the equipment required for digging the soil to sow the seeds. Even if 80% of the seed balls germinate, it will make a huge impact on increasing the green covering in the region.”

Schedule

He said that the youth will start the Padayatra from Malpe Shankaranarayana Temple on June 22 and will take 15 days to reach Mantralaya. “Many interested people will join us en route – from Shivamogga, Gangavathi and other areas. On an average, we will walk 40 to 45 kilometres a day from 4 am to 9.30 am and 4 pm to 10 pm. We have chalked out plans to stay in public places, including temples, schools and colleges for the nights,” he explained.

He said that the participants aimed at having a darshana of Guru Raghavendra at Mantralaya.

“At a time when there is a clamour over decline in greenery in our surroundings, the Foundation has thought of doing something for the society,” he stressed.